Maharashtra ATS Detains Teachers Over NEET-UG Scandal

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained two teachers from a private coaching center in Latur in connection with alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exams. They were released after questioning. The action followed the Centre's decision to transfer the investigation to the CBI after widespread student protests.

Updated: 23-06-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 16:47 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained two teachers associated with a private coaching center in Latur district over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam. According to an official statement on Sunday, the Nanded unit of the ATS held the teachers on Saturday night but released them after extensive questioning.

One of the detained teachers also serves at a government school in the Latur district. Authorities have indicated that the teachers may be summoned again for further inquiry if necessary.

This move by the ATS follows the Centre's announcement to transfer the NEET-UG examination probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) amid escalating demands for a thorough investigation by protesting students nationwide.

