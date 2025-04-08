Gold Smuggling Scandal Uncovered at International Airport
A 64-year-old Iraqi man was arrested at an international airport for attempting to smuggle 1.2 kg of gold into the country. The gold was hidden in his baggage and detected during screening. Authorities are now investigating the purity and value of the metal under the Customs Act, 1962.
A startling discovery at an international airport led to the arrest of a 64-year-old Iraqi national, accused of smuggling 1.2 kilograms of gold into the country, according to the Customs Department's announcement on Tuesday.
The incident unfolded Monday when the individual arrived from Baghdad, triggering suspicion during an X-ray screening process. Anomalous images and a strong beep from the Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) prompted a comprehensive check of his luggage.
Authorities discovered assorted yellow metal jewelry, classified as gold, weighing approximately 1203 grams, hidden strategically within the baggage. As the investigation continues to assess the metal's purity and value, officials are closely examining potential breaches of the Customs Act, 1962.
