Fake Question Paper Scam Rocks Madhya Pradesh State Exam

Indore police have launched an investigation into an individual accused of trying to sell a counterfeit question paper online for the Madhya Pradesh state service exam, officials reported on Monday.

The case was initiated following a complaint from a vigilance officer of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). The individual had taken to Telegram to claim the question paper for the preliminary round of the state service exam could be purchased for Rs 2,500, complete with a QR code for payment.

Ravindra Panchbhai, MPPSC Officer on Special Duty, disclosed that after a comparison, it was confirmed that the circulated paper was indeed fake, dispelling fears of a genuine leak. The examination affected nearly 1.83 lakh candidates across 55 district headquarters, with 110 posts on offer.

