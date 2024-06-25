Left Menu

26,000 Assistant Teachers to be Recruited in Jharkhand by September 5

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has directed officials to recruit 26,000 assistant teachers by September 5. During a meeting, he stressed the urgency of filling vacant posts and emphasized the introduction of tribal and regional subjects in primary schools, with specific recruitment for these subjects.

Updated: 25-06-2024
Champai Soren
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for education in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Champai Soren has mandated the recruitment of 26,000 assistant teachers by September 5. The directive was issued during a review meeting of the state's school education and literacy department.

Soren reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing the teacher vacancy crisis. ''All processes for recruitment should be expedited,'' he emphasized during the meeting.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced plans to initiate the study of tribal and regional subjects in primary schools. He instructed officials to fill 3,538 posts in tribal languages and 8,418 posts in regional languages as part of this initiative.

