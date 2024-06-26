Bombay High Court Upholds College Dress Code Ban on Religious Attire
The Bombay High Court upheld a college's decision to ban hijabs, burkas, and naqabs, stating that the dress code does not infringe on students' fundamental rights. The court emphasized that the dress code is meant to maintain discipline and is part of the college's right to establish and administer educational institutions.
The Bombay High Court has ruled in favor of a city-based college's decision to impose a ban on wearing hijab, burka, and naqab on its premises, asserting that such a dress code does not infringe on students' fundamental rights.
A division bench of Justices A S Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil emphasized that a dress code is crucial for maintaining discipline and is part of the institution's fundamental right to establish and administer an educational institution. The dress code applies to all students, irrespective of religion or caste.
The court dismissed a petition filed by nine girl students challenging the directive, which claimed the action violated their rights to practice religion, privacy, and personal choice. The judges noted that the dress code was aimed at ensuring academic discipline and did not otherwise restrict students' freedom of choice and expression. The court affirmed that the petitioners failed to prove that wearing hijab, burka, and naqab were essential religious practices.
