Madhya Pradesh to Honor Anti-Emergency Fighters with New Educational Chapter

Madhya Pradesh's CM Mohan Yadav announced a new chapter will be added to the school curriculum highlighting the 1975-77 Emergency's tyranny and the resistance by democracy fighters. Significant benefits and honors for these Loktantra Senanis were also declared, including discounts, healthcare aid, and employment opportunities for their families.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:45 IST
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that Madhya Pradesh will introduce a school curriculum chapter detailing the excesses and repressions of the 1975-77 Emergency, along with the spirited resistance led by democracy fighters against it. This move aims to educate the current generation about this critical period of Indian history.

Yadav revealed several benefits for these 'Loktantra Senanis' in a ceremony held in Bhopal. These include discounted stays in government facilities, reduced toll charges, and timely medical payments via the Ayushman health card. For serious health issues, air ambulances and a 25% discount on air taxi services will be available.

Additionally, they will receive state honors for their last rites, with an increased funeral allowance. Employment opportunities will also be provided for their families. The announcement came as the 50th anniversary of the Emergency approached, a period marked by suspended civil liberties and press censorship under then-PM Indira Gandhi.

