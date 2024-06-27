Left Menu

Kerala's Push for Gender Neutrality in Education Sparks Debate

The Kerala government is implementing initiatives to establish gender justice and neutrality in educational institutions. Measures include gender justice clubs, gender-neutral uniforms, and facilities for transgender students. These moves have sparked a debate, highlighted by a Facebook post about gender-neutral toilets at Government Maharaja's College.

The Kerala government has announced a series of initiatives aimed at fostering gender justice and neutrality within educational institutions across the state.

State Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, speaking in the Kerala Assembly, confirmed that directives have been issued to set up gender justice clubs and formulate guidelines to support these efforts.

In addition to strengthening gender justice forums and women cells, the minister revealed plans to introduce facilities for transgender students and implement gender-neutral uniforms.

Bindu highlighted the creation of a gender-neutral environment at educational institutions, mentioning the well-known Government Maharaja's College in Ernakulam district as a case in point.

Interestingly, the move has ignited significant public debate, spurred by a Facebook post from writer-columnist Ram Mohan Paliyath, who shared his experience using a gender-neutral toilet at the college.

While many have praised the college's progressive efforts, there has also been a noticeable amount of backlash and sarcastic comments from some sections of the community.

