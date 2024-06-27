Left Menu

CBI Makes First Arrests in NEET-UG Paper Leak Case

The CBI has made its first arrests in the NEET-UG paper leak case, detaining two individuals in Patna. They allegedly provided safe premises and leaked exam papers to candidates. The agency has registered six FIRs and over 23 lakh students took this year's exam across 4,750 centers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:14 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made its first significant breakthrough in the NEET-UG paper leak case, arresting two individuals from Patna, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar were detained for allegedly providing secure locations to exam aspirants where they disseminated leaked papers and answer keys.

The CBI has so far registered six FIRs related to the NEET-UG examination, conducted on May 5 for over 23 lakh candidates across 4,750 centers in 571 cities, including 14 international locations.

