EU Strengthens Security Ties with Ukraine Amid Ongoing Russian Threat

European Union leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a series of new security agreements during an EU summit in Brussels. The deals are intended to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities against the ongoing Russian invasion, which has lasted over two years.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union leaders on Thursday signed another batch of security agreements with Ukraine, aimed at supporting the country in defending itself against an invasion from Russia for over two years.

The documents were signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksiy as well who attended an EU summit meeting in Brussels.

