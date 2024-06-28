Student Outcry in National Capital: Protests Over NEET-UG and UGC-NET Exams Irregularities
The Congress's student and youth wings protested in the capital over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams. NSUI members stormed the NTA headquarters, locking its office. Police used mild force to disperse the crowd, detaining several protesters, as demonstrations continued at Jantar Mantar.
- Country:
- India
The national capital witnessed a tumultuous protest by the Congress's student and youth wings over irregularities in the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams. Demonstrators, led by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), stormed the National Testing Agency's (NTA) headquarters, igniting a series of unrest across the city.
NSUI members forcefully entered the NTA office, demanding its shutdown and locking the office with an iron chain. The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) held a separate protest at Jantar Mantar, accusing police of using batons against them.
Visuals from the scene depicted a chaotic standoff with police, who resorted to mild force to disperse the protesters. The demonstrations highlighted growing dissatisfaction with the conduct of national exams and called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- protests
- NEET-UG
- UGC-NET
- irregularities
- NSUI
- NTA
- Jantar Mantar
- education
- students
- police
ALSO READ
Austria Sets Stage for Crucial Parliamentary Election in September Amid Far-Right Surge
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact
2026 World Cup Training Camps Announced: A Continental Journey
Decision to award grace marks to 1,563 candidates of NEET-UG, 2024 by NTA is withdrawn: Centre to SC.
No student will face any disadvantage: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on NEET row.