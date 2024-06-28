Student Outcry in National Capital: Protests Over NEET-UG and UGC-NET Exams Irregularities

The national capital witnessed a tumultuous protest by the Congress's student and youth wings over irregularities in the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams. Demonstrators, led by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), stormed the National Testing Agency's (NTA) headquarters, igniting a series of unrest across the city.

NSUI members forcefully entered the NTA office, demanding its shutdown and locking the office with an iron chain. The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) held a separate protest at Jantar Mantar, accusing police of using batons against them.

Visuals from the scene depicted a chaotic standoff with police, who resorted to mild force to disperse the protesters. The demonstrations highlighted growing dissatisfaction with the conduct of national exams and called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)