CBI Seeks Extended Remand in NEET-UG Exam Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has requested a four-day remand for four individuals arrested for alleged malpractices in the NEET-UG exam held in Godhra. A district court will decide on the request amid legal debates on remand periods beyond 15 days. A larger conspiracy is under investigation.

PTI | Godhra | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:33 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday sought a four-day remand of four of the five individuals arrested by Gujarat police for alleged irregularities in the May 5 NEET-UG exam held in Godhra, Panchmahal district.

CBI lawyer Dhruv Malik informed the district court about the necessity for fresh investigation despite prior probes by Gujarat police. Among the five arrested, CBI requested custody for school teacher Tushar Bhatt, principal Purushottam Sharma, and middlemen Vibhor Anand and Arif Vohra, but not for education consultant Parsuram Roy. All are currently in Godhra sub-jail.

Principal District Judge CK Chauhan expressed reservations regarding remand beyond the initial 15 days post-arrest, referencing a 1992 Supreme Court decision. Malik argued that under section 167 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, extended remand could be granted if deemed necessary by the judge. The court will continue the hearing Saturday to deliver an order on the CBI's plea.

