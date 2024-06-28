India Funds Monastic School Dormitory to Preserve Nepali Buddhist Culture

In a significant move to preserve Buddhist culture and bolster educational infrastructure, India has laid the foundation stone for a dormitory building at the Lowo Nyiphug Namdrol Norbuling Monastic School in remote north-west Nepal. The project, with financial support of NRs 41.40 million from India, aims to enhance education and religious activities in the region.

The foundation stone was jointly laid by India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, and Tasi Nharbu Gurung, chairman of Lomanthang Rural Municipality in the Mustang district, near the revered Muktinath Temple. This initiative is part of the Nepal-India Development Cooperation's High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP).

This grant will facilitate the construction of a two-story dormitory, providing improved accommodation and learning environments for students. Since 2003, India has undertaken 551 such projects in Nepal, reflecting the strong bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

