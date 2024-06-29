NTA Reschedules Major Exams Amid Uproar Over Irregularities

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday night announced new dates for examinations that were either canceled or postponed, including the UGC-NET, amid a heated debate over alleged irregularities in their conduct.

The UGC-NET, which was canceled a day after its June 18 administration due to reports of compromised exam integrity, will now be conducted from August 21 to September 4. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan cited a leaked question paper on the darknet and its circulation via the Telegram app as primary reasons for the cancellation. Unlike the previous single-day offline mode, the rescheduled exam will revert to its earlier Computer Based Test (CBT) format, held over a fortnight.

Additionally, the CSIR UGC-NET, postponed as a precautionary step, will be held from July 25 to July 27. Meanwhile, the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) for Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) admission, initially scheduled for June 12 but postponed hours before its start, will now occur on July 10.

