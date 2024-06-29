NTA Reschedules Major Exams Amid Uproar Over Irregularities
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced new dates for postponed and canceled exams, including the UGC-NET, amid controversies over examination integrity. The UGC-NET will now take place from August 21 to September 4. The CSIR UGC-NET and NCET have also been rescheduled for late July and early July, respectively.
- Country:
- India
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday night announced new dates for examinations that were either canceled or postponed, including the UGC-NET, amid a heated debate over alleged irregularities in their conduct.
The UGC-NET, which was canceled a day after its June 18 administration due to reports of compromised exam integrity, will now be conducted from August 21 to September 4. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan cited a leaked question paper on the darknet and its circulation via the Telegram app as primary reasons for the cancellation. Unlike the previous single-day offline mode, the rescheduled exam will revert to its earlier Computer Based Test (CBT) format, held over a fortnight.
Additionally, the CSIR UGC-NET, postponed as a precautionary step, will be held from July 25 to July 27. Meanwhile, the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) for Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) admission, initially scheduled for June 12 but postponed hours before its start, will now occur on July 10.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Probe into alleged irregularities in NEET-UG handed over to CBI for comprehensive investigation: Education Ministry officials.
Education ministry orders cancellation of UGC-NET following inputs of exam's integrity being compromised.
IMA thanks Education Ministry for transferring probe into NEET-UG exam case to CBI
Paper leak row: Education Ministry forms 7-member committee to reform examination process, NTA functioning
Education Ministry's High-Level Panel to Tackle Exam Reforms