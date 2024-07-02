Revenge Vandalism at Delhi University: Five Students Under Scrutiny

In a shocking act of revenge, five students from the School of Open Learning (SOL) at Delhi University have been accused of vandalizing property at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College. This follows an incident last week where one of the students was caught cheating on an exam.

A first-year BA Pass student was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during an English examination on June 26. Following university guidelines, the college reported the student for using unfair means and seized his mobile phone.

The vandalism resulted in a loss of Rs 2.5 lakh for the college. Principal Arun Kumar Attree has urged the SOL Director Payal Mago to take strict disciplinary action. The incident has also been reported to Malviya Nagar Police Station.

