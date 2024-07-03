Left Menu

Students' Outrage: Protests Rock Jantar Mantar Over Exam Irregularities

Student outfits from INDIA bloc parties, including the Congress' youth wing, led protests at Jantar Mantar against alleged irregularities in competitive exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Demonstrations included head-shaving and 'anti-Modi' slogans, as marchers demanded structural changes and re-examinations of medical entrance tests.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:08 IST
NEW DELHI - In a show of growing dissent against alleged exam irregularities, student outfits from various INDIA bloc parties gathered at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. The protests targeted the National Testing Agency (NTA) and included head-shaving and 'anti-Modi' slogans.

The Congress' youth wing, alongside the Left-backed All India Students Association (AISA), Student Federation of India (SFI), and other groups, aimed to march to the Parliament with demands including the decentralization of entrance tests and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Despite heavy police barricading preventing the march, the protests continued into their eighth day, with students demanding a re-examination of the NEET-UG test and transparency in the NTA's conduct. FIRs have been registered against several protestors under new criminal laws.

