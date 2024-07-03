Students' Outrage: Protests Rock Jantar Mantar Over Exam Irregularities
Student outfits from INDIA bloc parties, including the Congress' youth wing, led protests at Jantar Mantar against alleged irregularities in competitive exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Demonstrations included head-shaving and 'anti-Modi' slogans, as marchers demanded structural changes and re-examinations of medical entrance tests.
- Country:
- India
NEW DELHI - In a show of growing dissent against alleged exam irregularities, student outfits from various INDIA bloc parties gathered at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. The protests targeted the National Testing Agency (NTA) and included head-shaving and 'anti-Modi' slogans.
The Congress' youth wing, alongside the Left-backed All India Students Association (AISA), Student Federation of India (SFI), and other groups, aimed to march to the Parliament with demands including the decentralization of entrance tests and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Despite heavy police barricading preventing the march, the protests continued into their eighth day, with students demanding a re-examination of the NEET-UG test and transparency in the NTA's conduct. FIRs have been registered against several protestors under new criminal laws.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Swati Maliwal Seeks INDIA Bloc Support Amid Assault Row
AAP seeks SC-monitored probe into 'NEET irregularities', holds protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar
Narendra Modi-led govt will collapse, we will set up INDIA bloc-led govt: Uddhav Thackeray at Shiv Sena's 58th foundation day event.
AAP Seeks INDIA Bloc's Support in Delhi Water Crisis
INDIA Bloc's Missed Opportunities in Lok Sabha Polls: CPI(ML) Leader Speaks Out