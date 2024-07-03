Left Menu

India Youth Front to Protest NEET Exam Paper Leak at Jantar Mantar

India Youth Front will protest at Jantar Mantar on July 8 against NEET exam paper leaks. Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV announced the protest, condemning the Central government's handling of the issue. The organization demands the Union Education Minister's resignation and NTA's dismissal, citing numerous irregularities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:13 IST
India Youth Front to Protest NEET Exam Paper Leak at Jantar Mantar
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India Youth Front, representing several youth wings of the INDIA bloc parties, announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 8. The protest targets the recent reported paper leaks in the NEET exam. Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV emphasized the need for immediate action by the Central government.

Addressing the media, Srinivas criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for neglecting the youth's concerns. He argued that while Modi engages in Mann Ki Baat, he avoids discussing crucial issues such as the NEET-UG rigging in Parliament. The national presidents of several youth parties supported these claims.

In a preceding meeting, the India Youth Front resolved to demand the resignation of the Union Education Minister, the dismissal of the National Testing Agency (NTA), and strict measures against those found guilty. The NEET-UG exam, conducted by the NTA on May 5, faced allegations of paper leaks and other irregularities, particularly in Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024