India Youth Front to Protest NEET Exam Paper Leak at Jantar Mantar

India Youth Front, representing several youth wings of the INDIA bloc parties, announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 8. The protest targets the recent reported paper leaks in the NEET exam. Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV emphasized the need for immediate action by the Central government.

Addressing the media, Srinivas criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for neglecting the youth's concerns. He argued that while Modi engages in Mann Ki Baat, he avoids discussing crucial issues such as the NEET-UG rigging in Parliament. The national presidents of several youth parties supported these claims.

In a preceding meeting, the India Youth Front resolved to demand the resignation of the Union Education Minister, the dismissal of the National Testing Agency (NTA), and strict measures against those found guilty. The NEET-UG exam, conducted by the NTA on May 5, faced allegations of paper leaks and other irregularities, particularly in Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)