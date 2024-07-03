West Bengal Emerges as Top Higher Education Hub

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Wednesday proclaimed that the state has evolved into one of the most coveted destinations for higher education.

Delighted, he revealed that over 87,000 undergraduate course applications have been filed through the higher education department's admission portal by students from different states.

In a post on X, Basu highlighted that students from multiple states including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Bihar, and Maharashtra are keen to enroll in undergraduate programs in West Bengal's colleges.

Basu proudly stated that the influx of 87,010 applications reflects Bengal's growing allure for students seeking higher education.

'We welcome them with open arms,' he expressed.

'Before the portal's launch, our college received inquiries from around the globe, and these were directed to our nodal officer,' said Siuli Sarkar, Principal of Lady Brabourne College, to PTI.

According to feedback from the college's nodal officer, Brabourne has recorded around 10,000 applications on the centralised admission portal so far, she added.

Notably, the admission portal will remain accessible until July 7.

