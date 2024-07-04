SFI Protests at Kerala Raj Bhavan Over NEET Irregularities, Demand Resignation of Education Minister
The Students Federation of India (SFI) marched to Kerala Raj Bhavan in protest against NEET irregularities, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest turned violent, with police using water cannons for dispersal. The Kerala Assembly passed a resolution condemning the NEET and NET exam irregularities.
The ruling CPI(M)'s student outfit SFI staged a march to Kerala Raj Bhavan on Thursday, protesting NEET irregularities and demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Police dispersed the protesters using water cannons, as the SFI activists broke barricades and damaged a police riot shield. Led by state secretary P M Arsho, the activists shouted slogans against the central government and blocked the road, prompting mass arrests.
Visuals showed police forcibly removing many protesters, including women. Earlier, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) and Congress-led groups also protested NEET irregularities. The Kerala Assembly recently passed a resolution urging the Centre for a comprehensive inquiry into the exam issues.
