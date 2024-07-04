SFI Protests at Kerala Raj Bhavan Over NEET Irregularities, Demand Resignation of Education Minister

The ruling CPI(M)'s student outfit SFI staged a march to Kerala Raj Bhavan on Thursday, protesting NEET irregularities and demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Police dispersed the protesters using water cannons, as the SFI activists broke barricades and damaged a police riot shield. Led by state secretary P M Arsho, the activists shouted slogans against the central government and blocked the road, prompting mass arrests.

Visuals showed police forcibly removing many protesters, including women. Earlier, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) and Congress-led groups also protested NEET irregularities. The Kerala Assembly recently passed a resolution urging the Centre for a comprehensive inquiry into the exam issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)