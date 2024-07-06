Left Menu

Delhi University Increases Fees for Degree and Marksheet Corrections

Delhi University has doubled the fees for corrections in degree certificates and marksheets. This decision, approved on June 4, follows a committee's recommendation. Fees within six years of graduation rose from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, and beyond six years, from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. Duplicate document fees remain unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 17:36 IST
Delhi University Increases Fees for Degree and Marksheet Corrections
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University (DU) has doubled the fees for corrections in degree certificates and marksheets, according to an official order.

The fee increase follows recommendations from a committee formed by university Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh. The cost for corrections within six years after graduation has risen from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, while for corrections after six years, the fee has increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

The authorities approved the committee's recommendations on June 4. A senior DU official explained that the fee had not been revised for a long time, justifying the hike.

Fees for issuing duplicate marksheets and degree certificates remain unchanged at Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024