Delhi University Increases Fees for Degree and Marksheet Corrections

Delhi University (DU) has doubled the fees for corrections in degree certificates and marksheets, according to an official order.

The fee increase follows recommendations from a committee formed by university Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh. The cost for corrections within six years after graduation has risen from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, while for corrections after six years, the fee has increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

The authorities approved the committee's recommendations on June 4. A senior DU official explained that the fee had not been revised for a long time, justifying the hike.

Fees for issuing duplicate marksheets and degree certificates remain unchanged at Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

