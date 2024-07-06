Left Menu

India Donates Digital Equipment to Sri Lankan Schools: Strengthening Educational Ties

India donated digital equipment to schools in Sri Lanka's southern province. The event saw attendance from President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha. Discussions about enhancing cooperation in technology and energy sectors were also highlighted.

India has bolstered its educational ties with Sri Lanka by donating digital equipment to schools in the country's southern province. The ceremony, held on Saturday in Galle, was graced by President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha.

Wickremesinghe expressed deep appreciation for India's support in advancing modern technology in Sri Lanka. He revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on establishing an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Sri Lanka and that negotiations for enhanced cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries are progressing successfully.

Local parliamentarian and Minister of Health and Industry, Dr. Ramesh Pathirana, also extended gratitude towards the Indian Government for its support. Indian envoy Santosh Jha emphasized India's unwavering commitment to providing essential infrastructure and technical knowledge to Sri Lanka, positioning the country as a pivotal element in India's foreign policy.

