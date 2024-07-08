Left Menu

Female Aspirants Outnumber Males in West Bengal UG Admissions

Female candidates outnumbered male applicants on the West Bengal undergraduate admission portal which saw 527,673 validated applications, with women comprising 299,800 of them. The trend indicates a positive shift towards higher education for women, despite traditional mindsets suggesting gender-specific courses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:58 IST
Female candidates have outnumbered male applicants in this year's admissions to undergraduate courses via West Bengal's central admission portal, said a higher education department official on Monday.

The portal, which ran from June 24 to July 6, recorded a total of 527,673 validated applications, with 299,800 women applying. An official noted that 50 applicants identified as 'others', fitting into the LGBTQ+ category.

This year marks the first launch of the portal by the higher education department. Siuli Sarkar, Principal of Lady Brabourne College, lauded the rising trend of female participation in higher education despite societal mindset favoring technical education for boys.

