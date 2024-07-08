Left Menu

Gujarat Congress Demands Rollback of Fee Hike in Medical Colleges

The Gujarat Congress has called for an immediate rollback of the fee increase in state-run medical colleges, citing that the hike, ranging from 67% to 88%, is unaffordable for middle-class and poor families. The party has pledged to support students protesting against the fee hike imposed by the state government.

Shaktisinh Gohil
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Congress on Monday demanded a rollback of the recent fee hike in government-run medical colleges in the state, which they claim is exorbitant and unjustifiable.

The Gujarat Medical Research and Education Society (GMERS), which operates 13 medical colleges under state government affiliation, has raised fees by 67 to 88 per cent, drawing significant criticism from the opposition party.

Addressing the media, Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil noted that such a steep rise would crush the aspirations of the middle class and poor families to pursue medical education, calling for an immediate revocation of the fee increase. He assured that the party would support the students agitating against this hike.

