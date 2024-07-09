IIT-Jodhpur Launches Hindi Medium BTech Courses

IIT-Jodhpur revealed on Tuesday it would introduce BTech courses in Hindi starting from the new academic session, aimed at assisting students who struggle with English proficiency.

This step makes IIT-Jodhpur the second Indian Institute of Technology to offer Hindi instruction for BTech courses, following IIT-BHU.

An official statement from IIT-Jodhpur highlighted that their Senate approved this initiative to help students better grasp the curriculum through their native language. Starting with the first-year courses, students will be sorted into Hindi and English sections based on their preferences, with the same instructors ensuring consistent teaching standards across both mediums.

