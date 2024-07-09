Left Menu

IIT-Jodhpur Launches Hindi Medium BTech Courses

IIT-Jodhpur announced to offer BTech courses in Hindi from the new academic session to aid students with limited English proficiency. The courses will be taught in both Hindi and English, starting with first-year students. This initiative follows IIT-BHU's introduction of Hindi as a medium of instruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:43 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

IIT-Jodhpur revealed on Tuesday it would introduce BTech courses in Hindi starting from the new academic session, aimed at assisting students who struggle with English proficiency.

This step makes IIT-Jodhpur the second Indian Institute of Technology to offer Hindi instruction for BTech courses, following IIT-BHU.

An official statement from IIT-Jodhpur highlighted that their Senate approved this initiative to help students better grasp the curriculum through their native language. Starting with the first-year courses, students will be sorted into Hindi and English sections based on their preferences, with the same instructors ensuring consistent teaching standards across both mediums.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

