Union Education Minister Calls for Collaborative Efforts to Strengthen Education Ecosystem

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday urged states to collaborate with the Centre as a unified team to bolster the education ecosystem across India. He made these remarks during a review meeting with the Ministry of Education's Department of School Education and Literacy, attended by state and Union Territory representatives.

The focus of the meeting was the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) and the alignment of flagship schemes such as Samagra Shiksha, PM SHRI, PM Poshan, and ULLAS with the NEP directives. Pradhan stressed that both states and the Centre must work together to replicate and amplify best practices nationwide to build a cohesive and collaborative education system.

Highlighting the progress made under the NEP over the past four years, Pradhan emphasized the policy's role in transforming India into a knowledge superpower and ensuring equitable access to quality education. He also underscored the importance of education in Indian languages and building technology readiness in schools to develop critical thinking among students.

