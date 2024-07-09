Tragic Loss: Engineering Student's Suicide Over Betting Debts

A 21-year-old engineering student tragically ended his life on Tuesday at Ghatkesar, near Hyderabad, after losing his college fees to betting.

The victim, a third-year BTech student from Nalgonda district, jumped in front of a goods train, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Police reports indicate that the student's parents had given him Rs 1.03 lakh for college fees, which he instead used for betting, resulting in a financial loss.

The parents became aware of the unpaid fees only after receiving a message from the college officials. Upon confrontation, the student admitted to losing the money gambling.

Struggling with depression over the financial loss, the student allegedly took the drastic step. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

