Graduation Controversy: NYU Abu Dhabi Student Deported Over Pro-Palestine Statement

During NYU Abu Dhabi's recent graduation ceremony, a student was deported after shouting 'Free Palestine!' as he received his diploma, according to witnesses. He wore a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh.

The event happened amidst the UAE's struggle to manage its diplomatic ties with Israel and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict affecting Gaza. Despite providing aid to Palestinians, UAE sees no mass protests, reflecting its tight control over speech and political activity.

The university said it has no control over local laws, advising students about expectations and boundaries. Human rights groups have criticized NYU Abu Dhabi's handling of free speech and academic freedom, pointing to past labor violations and deportations connected to faculty and students.

