Left Menu

Graduation Controversy: NYU Abu Dhabi Student Deported Over Pro-Palestine Statement

At NYU Abu Dhabi's graduation, a student was deported after shouting 'Free Palestine!' while wearing a keffiyeh. The incident highlights the UAE's balancing act between diplomatic recognition of Israel and controlling local dissent. The university's inability to protect students from local laws has drawn criticism from human rights groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 10-07-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 13:47 IST
Graduation Controversy: NYU Abu Dhabi Student Deported Over Pro-Palestine Statement
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Jordan

During NYU Abu Dhabi's recent graduation ceremony, a student was deported after shouting 'Free Palestine!' as he received his diploma, according to witnesses. He wore a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh.

The event happened amidst the UAE's struggle to manage its diplomatic ties with Israel and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict affecting Gaza. Despite providing aid to Palestinians, UAE sees no mass protests, reflecting its tight control over speech and political activity.

The university said it has no control over local laws, advising students about expectations and boundaries. Human rights groups have criticized NYU Abu Dhabi's handling of free speech and academic freedom, pointing to past labor violations and deportations connected to faculty and students.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024