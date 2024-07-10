Graduation Controversy: NYU Abu Dhabi Student Deported Over Pro-Palestine Statement
At NYU Abu Dhabi's graduation, a student was deported after shouting 'Free Palestine!' while wearing a keffiyeh. The incident highlights the UAE's balancing act between diplomatic recognition of Israel and controlling local dissent. The university's inability to protect students from local laws has drawn criticism from human rights groups.
- Country:
- Jordan
During NYU Abu Dhabi's recent graduation ceremony, a student was deported after shouting 'Free Palestine!' as he received his diploma, according to witnesses. He wore a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh.
The event happened amidst the UAE's struggle to manage its diplomatic ties with Israel and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict affecting Gaza. Despite providing aid to Palestinians, UAE sees no mass protests, reflecting its tight control over speech and political activity.
The university said it has no control over local laws, advising students about expectations and boundaries. Human rights groups have criticized NYU Abu Dhabi's handling of free speech and academic freedom, pointing to past labor violations and deportations connected to faculty and students.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mitsui & Co Partners to Build Ammonia Plant in UAE for Greener Fuels
Mitsui & Co Collaborates on Greener Ammonia Production in UAE
Russia and Ukraine Swap 90 Prisoners of War in UAE-Mediated Exchange
Ukrainian POWs Return Home With UAE's Help
Russia and Ukraine Conduct Major Prisoner Swap, Facilitated by UAE