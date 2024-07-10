Deakin University’s Historic Milestone: First International Campus in India

Deakin University has made history this week by welcoming its inaugural batch of students to the GIFT City Campus in Gujarat, India. The Australian university, ranked among the top 200 globally, is the first international institution to set up a teaching campus in India. Students have commenced classes in the Master of Cyber Security (Professional) and Master of Business Analytics programs.

Deakin's Vice Chancellor, Professor Iain Martin, expressed his excitement at the students' arrival, emphasizing the university's commitment to India. 'This ambitious project has resulted in a fully operational Deakin teaching campus, a world first,' he said. 'Deakin's commitment has always been 'in India, with India, for India.''

The GIFT City Campus aims to offer an education modeled after the Australian system, meeting the needs of the Indian industry and workforce. Professor Martin emphasized the importance of delivering future-ready education and forging strong partnerships with local businesses. The first cohort of students, representing diverse regions of India, is eager to pursue careers in emerging fields, contributing directly to India's digital economy.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)