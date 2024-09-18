Airbnb Partners with Fly Homes for Smooth Student Transitions Abroad

Airbnb has announced a strategic partnership with Fly Homes, the student accommodation provider linked to the international student recruitment platform Leverage Edu. This collaboration intends to deliver short-term rental solutions for Indian students venturing overseas for education.

According to Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager of Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, the alliance aims to position Airbnb as a convenient option for students during their transitional phase before securing permanent housing. The partnership will feature targeted informational campaigns across Leverage Edu's platforms.

Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO of Leverage Edu & Fly Homes, emphasized that the partnership facilitates students in managing their temporary housing needs well in advance. Fly Homes offers students access to a vast repository of over 15 lakh rooms in 30+ countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)