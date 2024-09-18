Left Menu

Airbnb Partners with Fly Homes for Smooth Student Transitions Abroad

Airbnb has collaborated with Fly Homes, the student accommodation arm of Leverage Edu, to offer short-term rental options for Indian students studying abroad. The partnership will provide students with an option for temporary housing during their transition period before securing permanent residences in their host countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:18 IST
Airbnb Partners with Fly Homes for Smooth Student Transitions Abroad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Airbnb has announced a strategic partnership with Fly Homes, the student accommodation provider linked to the international student recruitment platform Leverage Edu. This collaboration intends to deliver short-term rental solutions for Indian students venturing overseas for education.

According to Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager of Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, the alliance aims to position Airbnb as a convenient option for students during their transitional phase before securing permanent housing. The partnership will feature targeted informational campaigns across Leverage Edu's platforms.

Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO of Leverage Edu & Fly Homes, emphasized that the partnership facilitates students in managing their temporary housing needs well in advance. Fly Homes offers students access to a vast repository of over 15 lakh rooms in 30+ countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024