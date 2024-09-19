Charter Schools to Face Stricter Performance Standards and Greater Accountability

Associate Education Minister David Seymour announced that Charter Schools in New Zealand will be subject to new minimum performance thresholds and stretch targets aimed at improving student achievement, attendance, and financial sustainability.

“Charter schools will have more freedom to meet diverse student needs in innovative ways, but they will also be held to higher standards than state schools,” Mr. Seymour stated. “This approach aims to boost educational achievement, particularly for students who are disengaged from traditional schooling.”

The proposed performance thresholds will be adjusted based on the socio-economic challenges students face, utilizing the Equity Index (EQI). Charter schools will need to rank in the top half of schools within their specific EQI group to meet these standards.

Key targets for all schools include achieving 80% of primary students above the expected curriculum levels and 95% of school leavers attaining NCEA Level 2 or higher. However, charter schools will have specific minimum achievement requirements and may face interventions, including potential contract termination, if they fail to meet these benchmarks.

For instance, schools serving students with fewer social barriers must have at least 70% of their students meeting or exceeding the expected reading levels, while those facing more challenges will have a lower starting threshold of 30%. Current averages for state schools show that only 47% of Year 8 students are meeting this standard, according to the 2023 Curriculum Insights and Progress Study.

Attendance targets will reflect similar considerations, with schools in less disadvantaged areas aiming for a minimum of 60% regular attendance, while those serving more vulnerable populations will start at 35%. The average attendance across state schools was reported at 53.2% in Term 2 of 2024.

These performance thresholds will undergo regular reviews by the Charter School Agency to gradually align with standardized targets. Financial performance will also be assessed continuously, with sponsors required to conduct annual self-audits and submit follow-up reports.

Mr. Seymour emphasized the need for a flexible education system that responds to individual student needs, stating, “Many students struggle within a ‘one size fits all’ approach, and we are facing a crisis in school attendance and achievement levels.”

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to providing every child with an education that enables them to thrive. By granting charter schools greater autonomy, the initiative aims to foster diversity in the education system and enhance outcomes for underachieving or disengaged students.