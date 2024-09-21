Kamrup District Launches Motivational Video Series to Boost Student Success

Kamrup district in Assam has embarked on an innovative approach to career counseling by releasing a series of motivational videos showcasing successful local personalities. This initiative, spearheaded by District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, aims to inspire and guide the youth in cracking competitive examinations and fostering a positive academic environment.

The videos, now available on the district's official YouTube channel, feature interviews with prominent figures from various fields, including national badminton champion Suraj Goala and academician Debanga Raj Neog. Jalli emphasized the unique advantage Kamrup district has due to the presence of premier institutes like IIT and AIIMS, aiming to increase the number of local students succeeding in competitive exams.

This special initiative is part of the AROHAN scheme, implemented by the state's education department, to provide class 10 students with exposure visits to premier educational institutes and effective career guidance. The primary goal is to create an academic success culture and offer mentorship from local achievers.

(With inputs from agencies.)