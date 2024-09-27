NBCC Wins Rs 75 Crore Contract for IIIT Nagpur Expansion

NBCC (India) Ltd has been awarded a Rs 75 crore contract to expand infrastructure at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Nagpur.

In a statement released on Thursday, the company announced its significant project, aimed at developing additional facilities for IIIT Nagpur, located 25 kilometers from the city. This venture follows the successful Phase I completion, which featured multiple blocks for academics, administration, and residence.

Phase II will see the construction of an Academic Block B, coupled with crucial external development work and comprehensive electrical and mechanical services. The project will also introduce a canteen capable of serving 200 students and a multi-purpose hall designed to accommodate 1,000 students and guests.

(With inputs from agencies.)