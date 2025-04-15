Haiti Approves Emergency Wartime Budget
Haiti's transitional presidential council has sanctioned a wartime budget to combat the security and social crises caused by armed gangs controlling the capital. The 36 billion gourdes budget aims to enhance security forces, secure the border, and improve social programs.
On Monday, Haiti's transitional presidential council approved an exceptional "wartime budget" to tackle the pressing security and social emergency as armed gangs tighten their grip on the capital and its surrounding areas.
The approved budget, amounting to 36 billion gourdes or approximately $275.86 million, is allocated to bolster security forces, ensure border security, and provide support for essential social programs, according to a council statement.
The move comes amidst increasing unrest and instability, highlighting the urgent need for improved security measures and community support in the troubled nation.
