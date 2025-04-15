Left Menu

Haiti Approves Emergency Wartime Budget

Haiti's transitional presidential council has sanctioned a wartime budget to combat the security and social crises caused by armed gangs controlling the capital. The 36 billion gourdes budget aims to enhance security forces, secure the border, and improve social programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 15-04-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 05:25 IST
Haiti Approves Emergency Wartime Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Haiti

On Monday, Haiti's transitional presidential council approved an exceptional "wartime budget" to tackle the pressing security and social emergency as armed gangs tighten their grip on the capital and its surrounding areas.

The approved budget, amounting to 36 billion gourdes or approximately $275.86 million, is allocated to bolster security forces, ensure border security, and provide support for essential social programs, according to a council statement.

The move comes amidst increasing unrest and instability, highlighting the urgent need for improved security measures and community support in the troubled nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025