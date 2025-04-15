Haiti Approves Emergency Wartime Budget

On Monday, Haiti's transitional presidential council approved an exceptional "wartime budget" to tackle the pressing security and social emergency as armed gangs tighten their grip on the capital and its surrounding areas.

The approved budget, amounting to 36 billion gourdes or approximately $275.86 million, is allocated to bolster security forces, ensure border security, and provide support for essential social programs, according to a council statement.

The move comes amidst increasing unrest and instability, highlighting the urgent need for improved security measures and community support in the troubled nation.

