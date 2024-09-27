Left Menu

Economist Bibek Debroy Resigns as GIPE Chancellor Amid Controversy

Noted economist Bibek Debroy resigned as Chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) following a Bombay High Court's interim relief to Vice-Chancellor Ajit Ranade, who challenged his removal from the post. Debroy cited moral reasons for his immediate resignation and confirmed he would not attend the upcoming convocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:47 IST
Economist Bibek Debroy Resigns as GIPE Chancellor Amid Controversy
resignation
  • Country:
  • India

Noted economist Bibek Debroy resigned as Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) on Friday, one day after the Bombay High Court extended interim relief to Vice-Chancellor Ajit Ranade, allowing him to remain in his position.

Debroy, who also serves as the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, had assumed the chancellorship in July this year. In an email to Ranade, an eminent economist, Debroy announced his decision to step down immediately.

Confirming the resignation, Milind Deshmukh, the secretary of the Servants of India Society (SSI), shared that GIPE was founded by SSI in 1930. The controversy began when Ranade's appointment as vice-chancellor was found to violate University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, leading to his removal. However, Ranade challenged the decision in court and secured interim relief till October 7. Debroy cited the stay order as a reason for his resignation, stating that he could no longer continue morally in his post and would not attend the institution's convocation scheduled for October 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024