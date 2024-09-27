Economist Bibek Debroy Resigns as GIPE Chancellor Amid Controversy

Noted economist Bibek Debroy resigned as Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) on Friday, one day after the Bombay High Court extended interim relief to Vice-Chancellor Ajit Ranade, allowing him to remain in his position.

Debroy, who also serves as the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, had assumed the chancellorship in July this year. In an email to Ranade, an eminent economist, Debroy announced his decision to step down immediately.

Confirming the resignation, Milind Deshmukh, the secretary of the Servants of India Society (SSI), shared that GIPE was founded by SSI in 1930. The controversy began when Ranade's appointment as vice-chancellor was found to violate University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, leading to his removal. However, Ranade challenged the decision in court and secured interim relief till October 7. Debroy cited the stay order as a reason for his resignation, stating that he could no longer continue morally in his post and would not attend the institution's convocation scheduled for October 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)