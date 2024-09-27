Left Menu

Assam Raj Bhavan Partners with Paavan Chintan Dhara Ashram for Civil Service Coaching

The Assam Raj Bhavan has entered into an MoU with Paavan Chintan Dhara Ashram to provide free UPSC civil service coaching for Assamese youth. Governor Acharya emphasized the initiative's potential to empower the state's human resources and help aspirants achieve their dreams.

Guwahati | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:16 IST
Assam Raj Bhavan Partners with Paavan Chintan Dhara Ashram for Civil Service Coaching
The Assam Raj Bhavan has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Paavan Chintan Dhara Ashram, aimed at offering coaching for civil service aspirants.

Governor's Commissioner and Secretary S S Meenakshi Sundaram and Paavan Chintan Dhara's secretary Kavita Asthana formalized the agreement in the presence of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

Governor Acharya highlighted that Assam, known for its abundant natural resources, also boasts a wealth of human resources. The initiative, under the Governor Assam's Pratibha Pratsahan Yojana scheme, seeks to provide a suitable platform for the state's competent youth to excel.

Promising youths of Assam will receive free coaching for UPSC civil services, courtesy of this pioneering effort. The governor remarked, ''This initiative will not only empower the capabilities of our candidates but also assist them in realising their dreams."

(With inputs from agencies.)

