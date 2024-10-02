Against All Odds: Atul Kumar's Journey to IIT
Atul Kumar, a determined student from Titora village, Muzaffarnagar, endured an 18-hour daily study schedule for 11 months to crack the IIT entrance exam. Initially missing out due to financial constraints, he was admitted to IIT-Dhanbad following a Supreme Court intervention. Atul advises against succumbing to academic pressure.
- Country:
- India
Atul Kumar, a student from Titora village in Muzaffarnagar, exhibited remarkable determination by dedicating 18 hours a day for 11 months to prepare for the IIT entrance exam. Despite the grueling schedule, he emphasizes the importance of managing academic pressure.
Initially, Atul missed out on his seat at IIT-Dhanbad due to financial constraints. However, in an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court intervened, ensuring his admission. The bench, comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, declared that such a talented individual should not be left behind.
Atul, who had been dreaming of becoming an engineer since his ninth grade, pursued coaching designed for weaker sections. His perseverance paid off, and now both he and his village are celebrating his success. He advises fellow aspirants not to give in to peer pressure and to view setbacks as potential new opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
