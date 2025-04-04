Congress to Challenge Waqf Amendment Bill in Supreme Court

The Congress announced on Friday its intentions to promptly file a challenge in the Supreme Court against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was recently passed in Parliament.

Following a lengthy debate stretching over 13 hours, the Bill secured approval in Parliament early Friday, with the Rajya Sabha granting its assent, despite vigorous opposition labeling it as 'anti-Muslim' and 'unconstitutional.'

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed confidence, stating that his party will steadfastly resist any changes imposed by the Modi Government that undermine constitutional principles.

