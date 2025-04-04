Congress to Challenge Waqf Amendment Bill in Supreme Court
The Congress Party plans to contest the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Supreme Court. The Bill was passed in Parliament amid opposition protests citing constitutional concerns. Congress is also contesting other recent legislative changes, asserting they're contrary to constitutional principles.
The Congress announced on Friday its intentions to promptly file a challenge in the Supreme Court against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was recently passed in Parliament.
Following a lengthy debate stretching over 13 hours, the Bill secured approval in Parliament early Friday, with the Rajya Sabha granting its assent, despite vigorous opposition labeling it as 'anti-Muslim' and 'unconstitutional.'
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed confidence, stating that his party will steadfastly resist any changes imposed by the Modi Government that undermine constitutional principles.
