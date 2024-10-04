Himachal Pradesh Adopts Uttar Pradesh's Education Model
Himachal Pradesh's Education Minister Rohit Thakur announced that the state will adopt Uttar Pradesh's education model. Following discussions with UP's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Thakur expressed enthusiasm for sharing best practices. A meeting is planned to strategize effective implementation within Himachal's educational framework.
Himachal Pradesh is set to adopt the successful education model of Uttar Pradesh, as announced by Education Minister Rohit Thakur. In a statement on Friday, Thakur emphasized the states' collaboration to enhance educational quality.
After studying the UP model, Thakur engaged in constructive discussions with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, building consensus on exchanging best practices to achieve educational advancement.
Thakur has planned a meeting with officers from the education department to discuss actionable strategies for integrating UP's positive initiatives, aiming to develop a comprehensive implementation blueprint.
