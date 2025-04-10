Left Menu

South Korea Seeks Tariff Relief Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

South Korea's top trade envoy, Cheong In-kyo, is engaging in negotiations with the U.S. to reduce tariffs imposed by President Trump. Recent consultations occurred with the U.S. Trade Representative, amid a temporary 90-day tariff pause, as South Korea aims to mitigate impacts on its export-driven economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 07:30 IST
South Korea Seeks Tariff Relief Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's chief trade negotiator, Cheong In-kyo, announced on Thursday that President Donald Trump's temporary tariff reprieve offers a potential opportunity for dialogue as both nations proceed with negotiations to reduce tariffs.

Cheong held discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer about lessening tariffs, particularly after President Trump implemented a 25% levy on South Korea among other nations. The envoy flew to Washington following the imposition of tariffs by Trump, signaling an urgent need for talks.

The temporary easing of tariffs by Trump, who extended a 90-day pause, still poses a significant challenge for the newly elected South Korean president expected to assume office in June. The pause provides a narrow window for South Korea, a country whose economy heavily relies on exports, to navigate the potential economic fallout from ongoing U.S. tariff policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025