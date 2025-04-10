South Korea Seeks Tariff Relief Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

South Korea's chief trade negotiator, Cheong In-kyo, announced on Thursday that President Donald Trump's temporary tariff reprieve offers a potential opportunity for dialogue as both nations proceed with negotiations to reduce tariffs.

Cheong held discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer about lessening tariffs, particularly after President Trump implemented a 25% levy on South Korea among other nations. The envoy flew to Washington following the imposition of tariffs by Trump, signaling an urgent need for talks.

The temporary easing of tariffs by Trump, who extended a 90-day pause, still poses a significant challenge for the newly elected South Korean president expected to assume office in June. The pause provides a narrow window for South Korea, a country whose economy heavily relies on exports, to navigate the potential economic fallout from ongoing U.S. tariff policies.

