Taylor vs. Serrano: The Trilogy Clash

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are set to battle in their third fight on July 11 at Madison Square Garden, the first all-women's professional boxing card. Taylor won the previous two encounters, but Serrano is determined to prove herself as they compete for the undisputed super lightweight championship.

Updated: 10-04-2025 07:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 07:31 IST
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano faced the media in New York, escalating the hype for their third encounter on July 11 at Madison Square Garden—the first all-women's professional boxing event there.

Taylor twice edged Serrano, with a split decision in 2022 and a controversial unanimous decision last year. Their upcoming bout will determine the undisputed super lightweight champion.

This match, broadcast to Netflix's vast audience, promises to further elevate women's boxing. Serrano, energized by local support, passionately vowed to silence doubts and clinch a conclusive victory.

