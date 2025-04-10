Chile's Economic Strategy Against Isolationism

Chilean President Gabriel Boric emphasized that isolationism cannot be the path to economic prosperity for Chile. Speaking at a recent copper conference, he underscored the need for international engagement to ensure growth.

Boric, alongside several ministers and the country's ambassador to the United States, collaborated on crafting a strategic response.

This initiative aims to mitigate the economic disruptions spurred by tariffs imposed under the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

