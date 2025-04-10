Left Menu

Chile's Economic Strategy Against Isolationism

Chilean President Gabriel Boric declared that economic isolationism is counterproductive for the nation's growth. During a copper conference, Boric revealed plans, created with his ministers and the U.S. ambassador, to address market instability caused by tariffs initiated by Donald Trump.

Updated: 10-04-2025 07:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 07:04 IST
Chilean President Gabriel Boric emphasized that isolationism cannot be the path to economic prosperity for Chile. Speaking at a recent copper conference, he underscored the need for international engagement to ensure growth.

Boric, alongside several ministers and the country's ambassador to the United States, collaborated on crafting a strategic response.

This initiative aims to mitigate the economic disruptions spurred by tariffs imposed under the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

