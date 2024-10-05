New Athletic Horizons: Launch of Sports Grounds in Latur

The rural town of Latur marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of a sports ground, an essential component of a broader strategy to build similar facilities in 118 Zilla Parishad schools, officials announced on Saturday.

Chalburga's ZP school saw its playground officially opened on Friday under the 'Khelo Latur' initiative by ZP Chief Executive Officer Anmol Sagar, highlighting efforts to enhance sports education.

This ambitious project is supported by the Education Department and funded through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), focusing on cultivating sportsmanship in rural areas.

