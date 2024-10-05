Left Menu

New Athletic Horizons: Launch of Sports Grounds in Latur

A new sports ground was inaugurated in Latur, part of a larger initiative to construct grounds in 118 Zilla Parishad schools. The project is being carried out by the Education Department under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). It aims to promote sports through the 'Khelo Latur' plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:24 IST
New Athletic Horizons: Launch of Sports Grounds in Latur
  • Country:
  • India

The rural town of Latur marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of a sports ground, an essential component of a broader strategy to build similar facilities in 118 Zilla Parishad schools, officials announced on Saturday.

Chalburga's ZP school saw its playground officially opened on Friday under the 'Khelo Latur' initiative by ZP Chief Executive Officer Anmol Sagar, highlighting efforts to enhance sports education.

This ambitious project is supported by the Education Department and funded through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), focusing on cultivating sportsmanship in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024