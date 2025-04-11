High Court Questions MGNREGS Suspension in West Bengal Amidst Political Tensions

The Calcutta High Court has challenged the Central Government's decision to suspend the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in West Bengal, while excluding four districts. The court has asked for a justification for its actions and emphasized the need to maintain regular payments to the beneficiaries.

Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale criticized the BJP-led central government, accusing it of politically targeting West Bengal and withholding funds amounting to over Rs 7,500 crore owed to the state under the MGNREGS. Gokhale argued that the funds are meant for workers who have completed their tasks but remain unpaid.

The Union government maintains that funds were withheld due to non-compliance by the state. The High Court instructed the Centre to submit a comprehensive report within three weeks, with the next hearing scheduled for May 15 to address these concerns and ensure the scheme's lawful implementation in the state.

