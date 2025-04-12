Left Menu

Privilege Clash: MP Accuses Minister of Misleading Parliament on MGNREGS Funds

Trinamool Congress MP Bapi Haldar raised a breach of privilege allegation against Minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani for inconsistent statements about MGNREGS funds. While Pemmasani's written responses indicated a lack of funds for West Bengal, his oral statements contradicted this, prompting Haldar to call for an investigation.

Trinamool Congress MP Bapi Haldar has accused Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani of misleading Parliament regarding the release of funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Inconsistencies between the minister's oral and written statements led Haldar to file a breach of privilege complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

In his written appeal, Haldar cited Rule 222 of the Lok Sabha Procedures, arguing that Pemmasani made false claims regarding the allocation of MGNREGS funds to West Bengal and inaccurately compared allocations to Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. According to Haldar, this misinformation obstructs parliamentarians from effectively carrying out their duties.

The issue raised significant tensions within the House, resulting in a heated exchange and a temporary adjournment. Haldar demanded the matter be sent to the Committee of Privileges for further examination, asserting that Parliament must rely on truthful information to maintain its integrity.

