Revamping MGNREGS: Parliamentary Panel Calls for Comprehensive Overhaul

In a significant move, a parliamentary panel has suggested a comprehensive assessment and overhaul of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to enhance its efficiency and address emerging challenges. The panel proposes increasing the number of workdays to 150 and daily wages to a minimum of Rs 400.

The committee highlights the need for independent surveys to identify the scheme's inefficiencies and recommends policy reforms based on findings. Greater transparency and accountability through enhanced social audits are also stressed as crucial for proper implementation.

Further recommendations include boosting workdays under the Drought Relief Provision to 200 and extending job card verification procedures to prevent undue deletions. Addressing wage delays and ensuring wage rates meet economic realities are key focuses for more respectful rural wages.

(With inputs from agencies.)