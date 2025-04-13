Revamping MGNREGS: Parliamentary Panel Calls for Comprehensive Overhaul
A parliamentary panel suggests a major overhaul of MGNREGS, increasing workdays from 100 to 150 and daily wages to at least Rs 400. The panel emphasizes independent surveys and stronger audits to address systemic issues, proposing revisions for better wage alignment and job card verification processes.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, a parliamentary panel has suggested a comprehensive assessment and overhaul of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to enhance its efficiency and address emerging challenges. The panel proposes increasing the number of workdays to 150 and daily wages to a minimum of Rs 400.
The committee highlights the need for independent surveys to identify the scheme's inefficiencies and recommends policy reforms based on findings. Greater transparency and accountability through enhanced social audits are also stressed as crucial for proper implementation.
Further recommendations include boosting workdays under the Drought Relief Provision to 200 and extending job card verification procedures to prevent undue deletions. Addressing wage delays and ensuring wage rates meet economic realities are key focuses for more respectful rural wages.
