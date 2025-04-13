Left Menu

Revamping MGNREGS: Parliamentary Panel Calls for Comprehensive Overhaul

A parliamentary panel suggests a major overhaul of MGNREGS, increasing workdays from 100 to 150 and daily wages to at least Rs 400. The panel emphasizes independent surveys and stronger audits to address systemic issues, proposing revisions for better wage alignment and job card verification processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 14:10 IST
Revamping MGNREGS: Parliamentary Panel Calls for Comprehensive Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, a parliamentary panel has suggested a comprehensive assessment and overhaul of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to enhance its efficiency and address emerging challenges. The panel proposes increasing the number of workdays to 150 and daily wages to a minimum of Rs 400.

The committee highlights the need for independent surveys to identify the scheme's inefficiencies and recommends policy reforms based on findings. Greater transparency and accountability through enhanced social audits are also stressed as crucial for proper implementation.

Further recommendations include boosting workdays under the Drought Relief Provision to 200 and extending job card verification procedures to prevent undue deletions. Addressing wage delays and ensuring wage rates meet economic realities are key focuses for more respectful rural wages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025