Odisha's Education Boost: 9,200 Junior Teachers Regularised

The Odisha government has regularised 9,200 junior teachers in primary and upper primary schools under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, after six years of service. Additionally, 16,009 new junior teachers received appointment letters. Trained teachers who passed the OTET are eligible for regularisation.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-10-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 13:51 IST
Odisha's Education Boost: 9,200 Junior Teachers Regularised
The Odisha government has announced the regularisation of 9,200 junior teachers working in primary and upper primary schools under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. This move, disclosed in an official document, aims to bolster the state's education system.

According to the School and Mass Education Department, the decision was reported to the Director of Elementary Education on Saturday. These junior teachers, also referred to as Sikshya Sahayaks and junior teachers (contractual), were granted regular status in Level-V (A) of the elementary teachers cadre after six years of credible service.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi distributed appointment letters to 16,009 new recruits, amid a ceremony attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. However, untrained teachers and those who have not cleared the Odisha Teachers' Eligibility Test remain ineligible for this regularisation program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

