Berhampur University's Firm Stand Against Ragging

Berhampur University in Odisha disciplined 17 post-graduate students for alleged ragging. Four students were expelled from their hostel, and 13 were fined Rs 1000 each. The action followed an investigation by the anti-ragging committee after a complaint by first-year students. The university has filed an action taken report with the UGC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Berhampur University in Odisha has taken decisive action against 17 post-graduate students over allegations of ragging. The incident reportedly occurred on September 21, prompting an investigation by the university's anti-ragging committee.

The vice-chancellor, Geetanjali Dash, confirmed that the measures include expelling four students from their hostel rooms and fining 13 others Rs 1000 each. The decision came after a complaint was submitted by first-year students, which was subsequently forwarded by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Mrs. Dash emphasized that the university has educated students about the severe consequences of ragging, reiterating the institution's strict policy against such conduct. An action taken report has been submitted to the UGC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

