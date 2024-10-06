Berhampur University's Firm Stand Against Ragging

Berhampur University in Odisha has taken decisive action against 17 post-graduate students over allegations of ragging. The incident reportedly occurred on September 21, prompting an investigation by the university's anti-ragging committee.

The vice-chancellor, Geetanjali Dash, confirmed that the measures include expelling four students from their hostel rooms and fining 13 others Rs 1000 each. The decision came after a complaint was submitted by first-year students, which was subsequently forwarded by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Mrs. Dash emphasized that the university has educated students about the severe consequences of ragging, reiterating the institution's strict policy against such conduct. An action taken report has been submitted to the UGC.

