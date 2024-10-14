Left Menu

India's Educational Uplift: Bridging Global Opportunities

In a recent summit, India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the country's focus on embracing technology, promoting Indian languages, and enhancing employability skills. As India celebrates five years of its National Education Policy, the nation aims to adapt to global educational shifts and prepare future-ready citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has highlighted a national effort to integrate new technologies and promote learning in Indian languages as the country marks five years since the introduction of the National Education Policy 2020.

Speaking at the India Leadership Summit 2024, Pradhan, alongside LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky and Pace University President Marvin Krislov, discussed progressive strides in education. These efforts aim to boost employability skills and prepare Indian learners for global roles.

Pradhan affirmed India's commitment to tackling global educational challenges, emphasizing initiatives such as opening doors to foreign universities and prioritizing competency over degrees. The goal is to nurture a future-ready generation of global citizens while reinforcing India's position as a growth engine worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

