Dharmendra Pradhan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Abroad

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the Election Commission during his U.S. visit, accusing Gandhi of undermining India's democratic systems while abroad. Pradhan claimed Gandhi is frustrated by his party's continuous defeats and urged him not to disparage India's democratic reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:37 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leader of denigrating India's democratic systems while speaking abroad. His comments came after Gandhi, during a U.S. visit, questioned the credibility of the BJP-led coalition's victory in Maharashtra and accused the Election Commission of being compromised.

Pradhan alleged that Gandhi resents the international recognition of India's democratic traditions and is frustrated by his party's repeated electoral losses. The Union Minister expressed concern over Gandhi's propensity to express negative sentiments about India while overseas, suggesting that Gandhi's remarks are borne out of political defeat.

Highlighting the global faith in India's democratic values, Pradhan urged Gandhi to respect the dignity of India's democracy, irrespective of electoral outcomes. He emphasized that both the nation and the world acknowledge India's robust democratic credentials, which remain unimpaired despite political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

