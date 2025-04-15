Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan's Cultural Journey: Celebrating Heritage with Hanuman Jayanti and Agricultural Advances

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan marked the culmination of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Odisha with a padayatra and aarti, promoting peace and unity. He emphasized cultural values while inaugurating an agricultural project in Sambalpur, aiming to empower local farmers through advanced floriculture techniques.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan holds padayatra and performs Aarti in Sambalpur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a vibrant display of cultural pride, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan led a padayatra and performed aarti in Sambalpur during the week-long Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, which concluded on April 14 in Odisha. Pradhan extended goodwill to the people, advocating for peace and unity among communities.

Addressing the media, Pradhan elaborated on the state's tradition of celebrating Hanuman Jayanti from Ram Navami on April 6 through April 14. He conveyed his best wishes to the citizens of Odisha and underscored the importance of harmony and brotherhood. On April 14, he also participated in the Meru Yatra festivities in Sambalpur.

The Union Minister, further enriching his spiritual journey, visited the revered Maa Dakhinakali temple in Khubel and Maa Dandakali temple in Hirakud. 'I had the honor of visiting the Maa Dandakkali temple in Hirakud and experiencing the Meru Yatra. Her divine blessings are immeasurable, and I pray for the fulfillment of our wishes through her grace,' he shared in a post on X.

The 'Meru Yatra' is a significant cultural and religious spectacle in Odisha, celebrating the traditional New Year with vibrant rituals and communal gatherings that highlight the region's rich heritage and spiritual intensity. Additionally, Minister Pradhan laid the foundation of an agricultural marketing yard and unveiled a cutting-edge floriculture polyhouse in Sambalpur, aiming to bolster the rural economy and support farmers' groups.

The state-of-the-art polyhouse, developed alongside the CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), seeks to advance high-value crop cultivation and endorse sustainable agricultural practices in the area. This initiative is projected to enhance the floriculture value chain and promote climate-smart agriculture, delivering substantial advantages to local farmers.

