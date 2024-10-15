Left Menu

Rain Shuts Down Schools in Bengaluru Urban District

Schools in Bengaluru Urban district will be closed on Wednesday due to heavy rain forecasts and an orange alert issued by the Meteorological Department. The decision, affecting private and aided institutions, aims to ensure student safety. The rains have severely disrupted daily life and traffic in the city.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following the heavy rain forecast, schools in Bengaluru Urban district will remain closed on Wednesday, officials have announced. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the next two days due to the incessant downpours affecting the region.

In an effort to safeguard students, the government has ordered the closure of all taluk Anganwadi centres as well as private and aided primary and high schools in Bengaluru City. Meanwhile, government schools in the area are already on break for the Dussehra holidays.

Heavy rains since Tuesday morning have severely disrupted daily life in central and southern parts of Karnataka, including significant waterlogging and traffic congestion in Bengaluru. Commuters, especially students and office workers, faced considerable challenges navigating the city's flooded and congested roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

